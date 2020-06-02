Lacombe’s giant fishing lure is officially the world’s largest

Send this page to someone via email

Well, it’s official. Alberta is home to the world’s largest fishing lure.

The Len Thompson fishing lure in Lacombe, Alta., was recently certified by Guinness World Records.

The fishing lure, proudly on display at the Len Thompson Pond, was installed in May 2019. Lacombe’s lure is painted with Len Thompson’s most popular pattern, the Yellow & Red Five of Diamonds.

It measures in at 40 feet, 5.25 inches long — or just over 12 metres.

The previous record for the world’s largest fishing lure was held by a lure in West, Texas. That piece was 15 feet, 6.72 inches long — or nearly five metres long.

“This project was so special to our family, community and of course, our project partners,” said Jessica Dew, who holds the Guinness World Records title with her brother, Brad Pallister.

The siblings are fourth-generation owners of the Thompson-Pallister Bait Co. Ltd.

“Although we knew the lure dimensions easily beat out the old record, it took months for the application to be processed. We are very excited by the official approval.” Tweet This

The Len Thompson fishing lure in Lacombe, Alta., was recently certified in with Guinness World Records. Courtesy, Len Thompson

The lure was constructed in celebration of Len Thompson Lure’s 90th anniversary in business. Len Thompson started selling his lures in Abernethy, Sask. in 1929. The family-owned factory has been located in Lacombe for 61 years.

“Congratulations to the Thompson-Pallister Bait Company on a successful Guinness World Record application, and to everyone who worked hard to bring this monumental project to fruition,” Mayor Grant Creasey said. “We are proud of the long-standing commitment Len Thompson Fishing Lures has made to Lacombe.”

The mayor hopes the Guinness World Record holder will attract many more visitors to the community.

The lure is visible from Highway 2A as you pass through the central Alberta city. The project was tackled in partnership with the Lacombe Fish and Game Association, the City of Lacombe, the Echo Lacombe Community Grant Fund, and local fabricator Comet Welding.

Lacombe is located about 125 kilometres south of Edmonton.

