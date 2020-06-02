Menu

Tech

Bell Canada signs Ericsson to supply equipment for its 5G network

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 2, 2020 10:12 am
Bell Canada says it has chosen Ericsson as a supplier of radio access network equipment for its national 5G wireless network.

Ericsson, which is already is a supplier of 4G LTE wireless and other technology to the company, will also support Bell’s rollout of 5G-enhanced wireless home internet service.

READ MORE: Coronavirus conspiracy theory linking pandemic to 5G technology sparks cell tower fires

Bell is working with multiple equipment suppliers for its 5G network which promises faster wireless connections.

Earlier this year, Bell signed its first 5G wireless network supplier agreement with Nokia, a rival of Ericsson and China’s Huawei.

The selection comes as Ottawa continues an analysis of the cyber security and national security implications of 5G networks.

Story continues below advertisement
Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says donations of medical masks by Huawei doesn’t mean quid pro quo on 5G

The U.S. has warned Canada, the United Kingdom and other allies that it will limit intelligence sharing with countries that have Huawei equipment in their 5G networks ⁠— citing the potential for spying by China, an allegation Huawei denies.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
