Environment Canada is advising New Brunswickers to cover their crops in frost-prone areas Tuesday overnight through Wednesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be between 5°C and -1°C.

Reaching the freezing mark could cause damage to plants and crops. Low-lying areas are most prone to frost.

The advisory is issued for all parts of the province.

