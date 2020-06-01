University of Alberta Botanic Garden reopens amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s largest botanical garden reopened on Monday and those who run it say they expect it to become a popular place to go during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re just so grateful that we can open the doors and be a place of peace and relaxation and refuge in natural beauty for people, which we think is going to be craved by many of us now,” said Kerry Mulholland, communications co-ordinator for the University of Alberta Botanic Garden.

As a result, the garden near Devon will be doing things a little differently to ensure social distancing is possible.

Measures include making admission possible only for those who make a reservation online before their visit to the green space.

“Like many other places, we have to open with safety in mind,” Mulholland said.

Visitors will also need to follow a one-way route as they tour the grounds “so that people can safely navigate along our pathways without having to worry about passing too close to somebody else,” Mulholland added.

“It’s a big garden and there are places that are off the path, and people can step off the path — that’s allowed here — but when they’re on the pathways, we’re maintaining that one-way routing.”

The garden’s new welcome centre is still under construction so visitors will be using an alternate entrance for the time being.

Mulholland noted that the garden’s indoor features will be closed to the public this year because of the pandemic.

