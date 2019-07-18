U of A Botanic Garden closing early for entry pavilion construction

The University of Alberta Botanic Garden in Devon is closing early for the season on September 3 for construction of a new entry pavilion structure.

The garden, located 15 minutes southwest of Edmonton in Parkland County, is usually open through Thanksgiving weekend. The early closure shortens the season by approximately six weeks.

Because of the earlier-than-planned closure, some previously scheduled fall events have been cancelled, including:

Fall Family Festival

Fruit Growers Festival

Dog Day at the Garden

Weddings, private functions and other activities that have already been booked will go on as planned — with adjustments to entry plans.

“We need to ensure visitor safety during any construction so we’re closing for general admissions and only bringing in accompanied groups that have been arranged in advance,” director Lee Foote said.

The garden will open for a few evenings in winter for the popular Luminaria event, which runs December 6-8, 2019.

Changes to the entry pavilion could include an admissions area, gift shop, concession and outdoor seating area, along with new infrastructure support.

“The proposed new entry pavilion building is an exciting continuation of many recent improvements at our facility,” said Foote.

“Visitors will be welcomed and oriented through an entry structure that’s functional and in keeping with the beautiful gardens they’re here to enjoy.”

The construction is scheduled to be done in time for the spring 2020 reopening.

