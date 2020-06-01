Cottages evacuated as Manitoba government warns of wildfire north of Hecla Island

Send this page to someone via email

The province says a wildfire is threatening up to 25 cottages near Beaver Creek Provincial Park, north of Hecla Island.

A provincial spokesperson said evacuations have been completed. There are reports one cottage and one shed has been destroyed.

Water bombers and other crews are battling the blaze, but are struggling due to extensive smoke.

Beaver Creek is approximately 174 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Manitoba Hydro says there are power outages near the area and around 370 customers are affected. There is no estimated time of restoration.

#mboutage Pine Dock area: about 370 customers affected. Equipment is down due to forest fires and crews won’t be able to repair until working conditions are safe. No estimated time of restoration. We appreciate your patience. pic.twitter.com/RbyWNqP725 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) June 2, 2020

