Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Cottages evacuated as Manitoba government warns of wildfire north of Hecla Island

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 10:51 pm
Updated June 1, 2020 11:00 pm
Beaver Creek Provincial Park is approximately 174 kilometres north of Winnipeg.
Beaver Creek Provincial Park is approximately 174 kilometres north of Winnipeg. Global News

The province says a wildfire is threatening up to 25 cottages near Beaver Creek Provincial Park, north of Hecla Island.

A provincial spokesperson said evacuations have been completed. There are reports one cottage and one shed has been destroyed.

READ MORE: Passing train likely sparked wildland fire: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service

Water bombers and other crews are battling the blaze, but are struggling due to extensive smoke.

Beaver Creek is approximately 174 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Manitoba Hydro says there are power outages near the area and around 370 customers are affected. There is no estimated time of restoration.

Story continues below advertisement
Canadian Red Cross helping wildfire evacuees
Canadian Red Cross helping wildfire evacuees

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ManitobaWildfireManitoba wildfireBeaver CreekHecla IslandBeaver Creek ParkBeaver Creek Provincial Parkcottages evacuatedHecla
Flyers
More weekly flyers