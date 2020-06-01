Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OPP looking to speak with person of interest in connection to man’s death in Meaford, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 4:11 pm
An unknown person is seen in video footage that was collected from a private camera on Grant Avenue on May 2 at about 9 p.m. and at 9:10 p.m.
An unknown person is seen in video footage that was collected from a private camera on Grant Avenue on May 2 at about 9 p.m. and at 9:10 p.m. Police handout

Grey Bruce OPP say they’re looking to speak with a person of interest in connection to an ongoing investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man who went missing in Meaford, Ont., at the beginning of May.

On May 3, Emerson Sprung, 25, was reported missing to police.

READ MORE: Meaford man charged with 1st-degree murder after missing man’s remains found

Sprung was last seen leaving his Trowbridge Street West family residence on his BMX bicycle on the night of May 2, police say.

On May 6, Sprung’s remains were found, and a 34-year-old Meaford man was charged with first-degree murder, officers say.

Police handout
Police handout.

An unknown person is seen in video footage that was collected from a private camera on Grant Avenue on May 2 at about 9 p.m. and at 9:10 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Human remains found after man goes missing in Meaford, Ont., 1 arrested: OPP

Police believe the person is a man wearing a dark coat with a stripe or logo that extends around the mid-section of the jacket, dark pants and light shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Meafordgrey bruce OPPMeaford newsEmerson SprungMeaford human remainsMeaford missing manMeaford deathMeaford murder
Flyers
More weekly flyers