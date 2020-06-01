OPP looking to speak with person of interest in connection to man’s death in Meaford, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP say they’re looking to speak with a person of interest in connection to an ongoing investigation into the death of a 25-year-old man who went missing in Meaford, Ont., at the beginning of May.

On May 3, Emerson Sprung, 25, was reported missing to police.

Sprung was last seen leaving his Trowbridge Street West family residence on his BMX bicycle on the night of May 2, police say.

On May 6, Sprung’s remains were found, and a 34-year-old Meaford man was charged with first-degree murder, officers say.

Police handout.

An unknown person is seen in video footage that was collected from a private camera on Grant Avenue on May 2 at about 9 p.m. and at 9:10 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe the person is a man wearing a dark coat with a stripe or logo that extends around the mid-section of the jacket, dark pants and light shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.