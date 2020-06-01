Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with drug-impaired driving, drug possession

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 1:44 pm
Updated June 1, 2020 1:53 pm
Peterborough Police
A Peterborough man is charged with drug-impaired driving and drug possession. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man is facing impaired driving and drug charges following a collision on Friday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:50 p.m. a complainant reported that they were driving east on Sherbrooke Street and came to a stop when it was struck from behind by another vehicle. The suspect vehicle left the area, police allege.

Officers later located the vehicle in a parking lot in the area of George and Sherbrooke streets.

READ MORE: Peterborough man found unconscious behind the wheel charged with drug-impaired driving: police

Police determined that the driver was impaired by a drug. During a search, the accused was allegedly found to be in possession of an amount of fentanyl, police said.

Chad Kent, 30, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with operation while impaired–alcohol and drugs and possession of a Schedule I substance.

The accused was issued an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 5.

