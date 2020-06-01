Surrey to pay TransLink $39M in land, cash for switching Langley expansion to SkyTrain

Send this page to someone via email

The Metro Vancouver mayors’ council has approved a $39-million deal in which the City of Surrey will compensate TransLink for a key change in the expansion of the Expo SkyTrain line out to Langley.

Mayor Doug McCallum was elected in 2018 after campaigning on a platform to cancel the planned light-rail expansion to Langley in favour of continuing SkyTrain down Fraser Highway.

The deal, which was approved last Thursday in-camera, includes $11.4 million in land for the track extension, $5.5 million for future roads, nearly $13 million in park-and-ride spaces, and $9.3 million in cash.

Surrey would have to pay another $5 million if its leaders decide to go with SkyTrain in the expansion further down King George Boulevard as well. Rapid-bus service is also an option for that portion.

Last week, the mayors’ council heard the Surrey/Langley project could face delays as a result of COVID-19’s financial impact on the transit agency.