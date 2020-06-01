Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Surrey to pay TransLink $39M in land, cash for switching Langley expansion to SkyTrain

By Janet Brown Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 12:48 pm
An artist's conception of what a future Surrey-Langley SkyTrain station could look like. .
An artist's conception of what a future Surrey-Langley SkyTrain station could look like. . TransLink

The Metro Vancouver mayors’ council has approved a $39-million deal in which the City of Surrey will compensate TransLink for a key change in the expansion of the Expo SkyTrain line out to Langley.

Mayor Doug McCallum was elected in 2018 after campaigning on a platform to cancel the planned light-rail expansion to Langley in favour of continuing SkyTrain down Fraser Highway.

TransLink executives say COVID-19 pandemic could delay Langley SkyTrain extension
TransLink executives say COVID-19 pandemic could delay Langley SkyTrain extension

The deal, which was approved last Thursday in-camera, includes $11.4 million in land for the track extension, $5.5 million for future roads, nearly $13 million in park-and-ride spaces, and $9.3 million in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

Surrey would have to pay another $5 million if its leaders decide to go with SkyTrain in the expansion further down King George Boulevard as well. Rapid-bus service is also an option for that portion.

READ MORE: Fare collection, front-door boarding on B.C. buses to resume June 1

Last week, the mayors’ council heard the Surrey/Langley project could face delays as a result of COVID-19’s financial impact on the transit agency.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SurreyTransLinkLangleyLRTSkyTrainDoug McCallumRapid TransitMayor's councillight railTransLink Mayor's Council
Flyers
More weekly flyers