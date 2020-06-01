Winnipeg Jets sign Peterborough Petes’ defenceman Declan Chisholm to NHL rookie deal

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Petes‘ defenceman Declan Chisholm has signed a three-year, entry-level NHL contract with the Winnipeg Jets.

The NHL club announced on Monday morning that the 20-year-old Chisholm signed the contract, which has an annual salary of $825,000. The new deal for the native of Bowmanville, Ont., will begin next season.

The Jets drafted the six-foot, 190-pound Chisholm in the fifth round (150th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

He’s coming off a career-high season with the Petes in which he scored 13 goals and added 56 assists for 69 points in 59 games, leading all Petes’ defencemen in scoring.

He was voted by OHL Eastern Conference coaches as the third best skater and third best offensive defenceman for the 2019-20 campaign. Chisholm was also a finalist for the OHL’s 2018-19 Defenceman of the Year award and was also the team’s 2019-20 nominee.