Sports

Winnipeg Jets sign Peterborough Petes’ defenceman Declan Chisholm to NHL rookie deal

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 1, 2020 11:55 am
Updated June 1, 2020 12:35 pm
The WInnipeg Jets have signed Peterborough Petes' defenceman Declan Chisholm to an entry-level contract. Winnipeg Jets

Peterborough Petes‘ defenceman Declan Chisholm has signed a three-year, entry-level NHL contract with the Winnipeg Jets.

The NHL club announced on Monday morning that the 20-year-old Chisholm signed the contract, which has an annual salary of $825,000. The new deal for the native of Bowmanville, Ont., will begin next season.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: NHL to abandon regular season, go to new playoff format if play resumes

The Jets drafted the six-foot, 190-pound Chisholm in the fifth round (150th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

He’s coming off a career-high season with the Petes in which he scored 13 goals and added 56 assists for 69 points in 59 games, leading all Petes’ defencemen in scoring.

READ MORE: Peterborough Petes’ goalie Hunter Jones signs NHL entry-level deal with Minnesota Wild

He was voted by OHL Eastern Conference coaches as the third best skater and third best offensive defenceman for the 2019-20 campaign. Chisholm was also a finalist for the OHL’s 2018-19 Defenceman of the Year award and was also the team’s 2019-20 nominee.

NHL reveals details of return of hockey season
