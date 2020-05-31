Winnipeg police searching for three suspects in two different gun crimes

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help locating three suspects wanted in connection with two separate crimes.

Police say in both cases, shots were fired at homes on May 23, 2020.

One residence was located in the William Whyte neighbourhood, and the second was located in the Weston neighbourhood.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Micheal Kevin Ndlovu, 29, 6’1″ and 244 lbs, as well as Adam Joseph Shingoose, 27, 5’10” and 212 lbs and Troy John Bonner, 22, 5’10”, 272 lbs.

Police say the men are dangerous and possibly armed so you shouldn’t approach them.

Anyone with information on where they are is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Adam Joseph Shingoose. Winnipeg police handout' Troy John Bonner. Winnipeg police handout' Micheal Kevin Ndlovu . Winnipeg police handout'