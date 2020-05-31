Defeat Depression encourges Calgarians to get active

Send this page to someone via email

Whether they walked, ran or rode on their own schedule in their own way, Calgarians got moving on Saturday to fundraise for mental health programs and fight the stigma of depression.

Defeat Depression is a national campaign that raises money and awareness for mental health services.

By Sunday afternoon, more than $6,400 of the $10,000 Calgary goal was reached, according to the organization.

The inaugural Calgary run and walk event looked different because of COVID-19.

“Everything got derailed and changed,” said Kim Winsor, chair of the Calgary Defeat Depression Committee.

“The Mood Disorder Society of Canada pivoted really quickly and decided to still go ahead because we knew that now more than ever, this event was so very important.”

Instead of a large gathering, the group challenged people to do their own activities — hiking, cycling, playing sports or gardening — within the safety of their own neighbourhoods.

“Everybody is doing it together on this day with Defeat Depression and mental health in mind. So it’s a neat way to bring everybody together, even though we’re still doing it in our own communities,” Winsor said.

COVID-19 and mental health

During a pandemic, mental health issues are elevated, Winsor said.

“People who’ve struggled in the past with any mental health issues and concerns, it’s being heightened,” she said.

“Then there’s a lot of people who maybe haven’t ever felt that struggle before finding themselves identifying with those feelings. For a lot of people too, with reduced activity, more isolation, there’s opportunity to reflect on some unresolved things that people have for themselves. So it’s really kind of heightening the pressure for a lot of people.”

What you can do if you’re feeling down

In times of isolation, it is crucial to reach out for support, Winsor said.

“By being open, you have to be a little bit vulnerable. You have to share those things with other people. But by doing that, you’re letting other people who might be feeling the same way know that they’re not alone and that’s so important,” she said.

Winsor recommended that people take tiny steps to get moving.

“Getting that physical activity, even if it’s simple — sometimes it might feel like you have to force yourself just to get off the couch just to go for a walk around the block,” she said.

“It doesn’t have to be some crazy, dynamic, intense workout. Just simply moving, hearing the birds, feeling the sun on your face — all of those things can sure make a difference.” Tweet This

Winsor said it’s still important to be social during this physically distant time.

“Instead of just letting the dog out into the backyard, I’ll walk around my block today,” she said.

“Maybe I’ll make a point to smile at one neighbour and say hello or something like that — just to get that connection is so important,” she said.

Donations, goals encouraged

Even though the event was Saturday, Defeat Depression is encouraging people to set goals, get moving and upload videos of their physical activities to social media and tag the organization.

“By gathering all of those images, it just shows that we’re all in that together,” Winsor said.

Defeat Depression is still accepting donations.

“All of the funds that are raised within Calgary are going to the Mood Disorder Society of Canada, but also importantly, supporting our own community mental health programs,” Winsor said, adding that Hull Services will receive a portion of the proceeds.

The organization said depression costs the Canadian economy almost $32.3 billion a year.