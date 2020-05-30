Menu

Canada

Trump wants G7 summit delayed, says group needs new members

By Jill Colvin The Associated Press
Posted May 30, 2020 8:39 pm
President Donald Trump, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with reporters while in air en route to Andrews Air Force Base Saturday, May 30, 2020, in flight. .
President Donald Trump, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., speaks with reporters while in air en route to Andrews Air Force Base Saturday, May 30, 2020, in flight. . (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday he will postpone a meeting of Group of 7 nations until fall and called for an expansion of the group’s membership because he considers it an outdated group that doesn’t properly represent what’s taking place in the world.

READ MORE: In-person G7 ‘more effective’ so long as U.S. has COVID-19 safety plan: Trudeau

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau responds to Trump’s request for in-person meeting of the G7

Trump singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: G7 summit will be held by teleconference due to coronavirus pandemic: White House

The leaders of the world’s major economies were slated to meet in the U.S. this year, but the coronavirus outbreak has hobbled those plans.

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau discusses call with G7 leaders on COVID-19 pandemic

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned from Florida that he had not yet set a new date, but he said the gathering could take place in September around the time of the annual meeting of the United Nations.

He also said it might wait until after the November election.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
