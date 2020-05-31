Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

B.C.’s billion-dollar sport fishing sector hopes local anglers can keep them afloat

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 31, 2020 8:55 pm
Man fishing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of B.C., in this July 21, 2014, file photo. .
Man fishing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of B.C., in this July 21, 2014, file photo. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Keith Levit

Normally at this time of year, Jason Assonitis’ charter business would be going full bore, taking sport fishers onto the waters of the Salish Sea to catch early season Chinook salmon.

April to June are some of Bon Chovy Charters’ busiest months. This year, his three boats have sat idle, shut down by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“In the two-month period of the closure, I believe we grossed about $50,” Assonitis told Global News.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: B.C. tourism and hospitality sectors call for freeze on commercial evictions

“It’s been pretty hard to run a business, keep employees on the payroll, operate all this equipment, moorage, rent, all that kind of thing. It was worrisome.”

According to the industry, sport fishing is worth about a billion dollars per year to B.C.’s economy and employs about 6,000 people.

Story continues below advertisement
Premier John Horgan on support for B.C. tourism industry to recover from COVID-19 crisis
Premier John Horgan on support for B.C. tourism industry to recover from COVID-19 crisis

But with about 30 per cent of bookings coming from out of province, it’s one of the province’s many tourism-dependent businesses that has been hit hard by the pandemic.

Owen Bird, executive director of the Sport Fishing Institute of British Columbia, is hopeful that the industry has now turned a corner, with the province’s restart plan underway, and guidelines in place for charters’ safe operation.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: What does Banff look like without international tourism?

“They’ve been really effectively closed until Phase 2,” he told Global News. “Now we can look at local operations taking place.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

While the borders might still be closed, Bird said more than two-thirds of the industry’s customers are still British Columbian, and he’s hopeful they’ll turn out to take advantage of the less-crowded waters — and B.C. seafood.

Story continues below advertisement

“All of the salmon species, halibut and prawns.”

Coronavirus outbreak: A Montreal summer without tourists
Coronavirus outbreak: A Montreal summer without tourists

Assonitis says his company has taken precautions to ensure clients are safe on the water. His boats are more than three metres (11 feet) wide, and open air.

Masks are available and the equipment will get scrubbed down with sanitizer between excursions.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Large cruise ships banned from Canadian waters until Oct. 31

He, too, is hopeful B.C. fishers will pick up the slack — especially now that the cruise season, which supplies many of his summer clients — has been scrapped.

“Hopefully there’s locals that want to come out on the water and enjoy what B.C. has to offer,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

As for whether it will be enough to keep his boats afloat?

“I’ll tell ya’ in September,” said Assonitis.

-With files from Paul Johnson

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirusbc coronavirusTourismSportAnglingcoronavirus tourismFishing Industrycommercial fishingSport fishingB.C. tourismcoronavirus fishingsport fisher
Flyers
More weekly flyers