Man charged with first-degree murder in St. Catharines: police

A St. Catharines man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection to an alleged assault in the city’s north end, according to Niagara police.

Investigators say officers responded to a call just before 5 p.m. on Friday at a residence on Densgrove Road near Vine Street discovering a deceased woman upon arrival.

Detectives say the woman was a 60-year-old and that the accused was arrested at the scene.

Gregory M. Tkachyk, 60, has been charged with first-degree murder and made his first court appearance via a video bail hearing on Saturday.

Police say a publication ban has been ordered and no other details are being released on the case, including the identity of the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can reach out Niagara police at 905-688-4111, Option 3, Badge #9134

