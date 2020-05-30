Menu

Canada

Police investigating after person found dead in downtown Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 30, 2020 12:59 pm
Police said they were called to the area at 10:41 a.m.
Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a person was found dead in downtown Brampton on Saturday.

Officers said they were called to the area of Main and Queen streets at 10:41 a.m.

Police said a male was located dead near the Rose Theatre.

READ MORE: 33-year-old man dead after shooting in Toronto’s west end, police say

The cause of death hasn’t been determined and officers said as of noon they were waiting for the coroner to attend the scene.

The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Crimepeel regional policeBramptonpeel policePeel RegionMain and Queen streetsRose Theatre
