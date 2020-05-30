Police investigating after person found dead in downtown Brampton

Peel Regional Police say they are investigating after a person was found dead in downtown Brampton on Saturday.
Officers said they were called to the area of Main and Queen streets at 10:41 a.m.
Police said a male was located dead near the Rose Theatre.
The cause of death hasn’t been determined and officers said as of noon they were waiting for the coroner to attend the scene.
The victim’s identity hasn’t been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments