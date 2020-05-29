Officers charge driver with ‘shocking’ unsafe load on Burlington, Ont., roadway

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police in Burlington, Ont., say they charged a driver with an unsafe load near Mainway and Walkers Line on Thursday night.

In a social media post, Halton police say they got the tip when residents spotted the overloaded vehicle and called it in to authorities.

The vehicle was driving with an “unsafe load of scrap metal,” according to police.

“Officers were shocked when they located the vehicle to see just how unsafe the load was,” an officer said on Twitter.

The driver is facing multiple charges including transporting an insecure load

Last evening we received calls about a vehicle being driven with an unsafe load of scrap metal. Officers were shocked when they located the vehicle to see just how unsafe the load was. Driver charged with multiple offenses including an insecure load.^ao pic.twitter.com/lXcAjVixBh — HRPS Burlington (@HRPSBurl) May 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

0:51 Hamilton police looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted man in parking lot dispute Hamilton police looking for suspect who allegedly assaulted man in parking lot dispute