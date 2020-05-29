Menu

Officers charge driver with ‘shocking’ unsafe load on Burlington, Ont., roadway

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 8:36 pm
A driver is facing multiple charges after driving his overloaded vehicle on a busy thoroughfare in Burlington on Thursday night. .
A driver is facing multiple charges after driving his overloaded vehicle on a busy thoroughfare in Burlington on Thursday night. . @HRPSBurl

Police in Burlington, Ont., say they charged a driver with an unsafe load near Mainway and Walkers Line on Thursday night.

In a social media post, Halton police say they got the tip when residents spotted the overloaded vehicle and called it in to authorities.

READ MORE: Kitchener man faces stunt driving, drug charges in Hamilton

The vehicle was driving with an “unsafe load of scrap metal,” according to police.

“Officers were shocked when they located the vehicle to see just how unsafe the load was,” an officer said on Twitter.

The driver is facing multiple charges including transporting an insecure load

