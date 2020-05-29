Menu

Crime

Hamilton police make arrest in connection with three gas station robberies

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted May 29, 2020 3:04 pm
Hamilton Police are reviewing other incidents after charging a 21 year old, in connection with three gas station robberies.
Hamilton Police are reviewing other incidents after charging a 21 year old, in connection with three gas station robberies. Lisa Polewski / Global News

A 21-year-old Hamilton, Ont., man is accused of committing a string of gas station robberies this month.

Police say they arrested the man after an investigation into incidents at gas stations on Hamilton mountain on May 20, 22 and 24.

In each robbery, police say a lone male suspect fled after demanding and receiving cash and merchandise from staff.

Police say the suspect was carrying a knife in each case, but no one was physically injured.

The first robbery on Wednesday, May 20, shortly after 1 a.m., happened at a gas station in the area of Stone Church Road East and Upper Gage Street.

READ MORE: Guelph man, 22, charged in connection with 2 daylight armed robberies

The robberies on Friday, May 22 and Sunday, May 24 were at a business near Upper James Street and Alderlea Avenue.

The man has been charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of robbery with disguise.

Police say their investigation continues as they review other robberies for any similarities.

Ontario police watchdog probing arrest of Toronto robbery suspect
