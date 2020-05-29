Hamilton police make arrest in connection with three gas station robberies

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old Hamilton, Ont., man is accused of committing a string of gas station robberies this month.

Police say they arrested the man after an investigation into incidents at gas stations on Hamilton mountain on May 20, 22 and 24.

In each robbery, police say a lone male suspect fled after demanding and receiving cash and merchandise from staff.

Police say the suspect was carrying a knife in each case, but no one was physically injured.

The first robbery on Wednesday, May 20, shortly after 1 a.m., happened at a gas station in the area of Stone Church Road East and Upper Gage Street.

The robberies on Friday, May 22 and Sunday, May 24 were at a business near Upper James Street and Alderlea Avenue.

The man has been charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of robbery with disguise.

Police say their investigation continues as they review other robberies for any similarities.

