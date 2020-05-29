Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 33-year-old man driving a motorcycle has life-threatening injuries after crashing into a car.

Emergency crews were called to Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 12:45 a.m. Friday for reports of a collision.

Police said a man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when it collided with another man driving a BMW that had entered the roadway from a local business.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with critical injuries as a result of the collision, police said.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with video to call police at 416-808-1900.

