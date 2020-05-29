Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash in Scarborough

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 1:12 pm
Photo from the crash scene at Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road on May 29, 2020.
Photo from the crash scene at Lawrence Avenue East and Markham Road on May 29, 2020. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

Toronto police say a 33-year-old man driving a motorcycle has life-threatening injuries after crashing into a car.

Emergency crews were called to Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 12:45 a.m. Friday for reports of a collision.

Police said a man was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle when it collided with another man driving a BMW that had entered the roadway from a local business.

READ MORE: 62-year-old man dead after motorcycle crash in Toronto’s west end, police say

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with critical injuries as a result of the collision, police said.

Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with video to call police at 416-808-1900.

