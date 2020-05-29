Menu

Brantford police looking for young girl seen alone in West Brant early Thursday morning

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 29, 2020 10:43 am
Updated May 29, 2020 10:47 am
Brantford police are seeking information from the public about a young girl seen walking along a busy stretch of roadway near Shellard Lane plaza around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday May 28, 2020.
Police in Brantford, Ont. are seeking assistance from the public after a young girl believed to be between 10 and 12 years old was spotted walking alone at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday along a busy stretch of roadway in West Brant.

Investigators have obtained security camera footage from a business at Shellard Lane plaza where the youth was spotted near the intersection of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Shellard Lane.

Story continues below advertisement
“A concerned citizen observed a young girl walking alone in the very early morning hours yesterday and notified authorities,” Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond told Global News. “We do not have a missing person report and are looking for information to identify this individual and verify her well being.”
The girl was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt with a white and black stripe across the chest and light blue, pink, and yellow pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

