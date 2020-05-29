Brantford police looking for young girl seen alone in West Brant early Thursday morning

Police in Brantford, Ont. are seeking assistance from the public after a young girl believed to be between 10 and 12 years old was spotted walking alone at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday along a busy stretch of roadway in West Brant.
Investigators have obtained security camera footage from a business at Shellard Lane plaza where the youth was spotted near the intersection of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Shellard Lane.
“A concerned citizen observed a young girl walking alone in the very early morning hours yesterday and notified authorities,” Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond told Global News. “We do not have a missing person report and are looking for information to identify this individual and verify her well being.”
The girl was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt with a white and black stripe across the chest and light blue, pink, and yellow pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.
