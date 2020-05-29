Brantford police looking for young girl seen alone in West Brant early Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Brantford, Ont. are seeking assistance from the public after a young girl believed to be between 10 and 12 years old was spotted walking alone at 4:30 a.m. on Thursday along a busy stretch of roadway in West Brant.

Investigators have obtained security camera footage from a business at Shellard Lane plaza where the youth was spotted near the intersection of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Shellard Lane.

BPS is seeking the public's assistance to help identify a 10-12 y/o female observed walking at approx. 4:30am Thurs May 28 in the area of Veteran's Memorial Parkway and Shellard Lane. BPS would like to verify her identity and well-being. https://t.co/komICzQ9v6 pic.twitter.com/bC6Tf4ddVa — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) May 29, 2020

“A concerned citizen observed a young girl walking alone in the very early morning hours yesterday and notified authorities,” Brantford police spokesperson Robin Matthews-Osmond told Global News. “We do not have a missing person report and are looking for information to identify this individual and verify her well being.”

The girl was last seen wearing a pink long-sleeved shirt with a white and black stripe across the chest and light blue, pink, and yellow pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.