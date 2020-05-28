200 Queen’s medical and health students return next week to finish placements

Following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in March, Queen’s, in consultation with KHSC and Providence Care, decided to temporarily suspend student placements. Now, because of several factors, including a particularly low prevalence of the virus in the Kingston region, local teaching hospitals are now able to slowly reintroduce students from Queen’s into the clinical environment. “We have been keen to have students in the Faculty of Health Sciences return to their clinical placements. Not only do they play an important role in the delivery of healthcare at our hospitals, but they will be re-entering in a very unique context that presents incredible learning opportunities,” says Richard Reznick, dean of health sciences at Queen’s University.

All students who are returning to complete their clinical placements and clerk-ships are required to self-quarantine in Kingston for two weeks prior to starting back at hospitals. While they are on-site at KHSC and Providence Care, students will follow staff safety policies and procedures, including completing training on current COVID-19-related protocol, adhering to the staff screening process, and conserving personal protective equipment.