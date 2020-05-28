Siloam Mission meets $19-million expansion fundraising goal

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg humanitarian organization says it has reached its funding goal to build a 54,000-square-foot expansion and add dozens of new shelter beds for those experiencing poverty and homelessness.

Siloam Mission says the $19 million raised will help build the Buhler Centre, a building connecting the main facilities at 300 Princess St. to a new dining room and drop-in location on Stanley Street.

READ MORE: Siloam Mission expansion on track one year after breaking ground

The expansion includes 41 new shelter beds, with dedicated transitional space for women, as well as extra general-use space for other services and programs, according to a news release.

“We are overjoyed to have reached the finish line on this ambitious project,” Siloam Mission CEO Jim Bell said in the release.

“And we could not have done it without our tremendous donors and partners at all three levels of government.”

Story continues below advertisement

Major contributions include $3 million between the provincial and federal governments — with additional funds coming from the city of Winnipeg itself — $2.2 million from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, and another $3 million from Bonnie and John Buhler — which the non-profit points out is the single largest private gift in its history.

READ MORE: Siloam Mission raising funds to expand shelter and services

“Congratulations to Siloam Mission on completing their capital campaign and achieving the $19-million goal,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“Siloam Mission is an incredibly important organization that provides care and compassion to many of our city’s most vulnerable and the City of Winnipeg is pleased to help support their efforts.”

The project broke ground in February 2018, and the organization expects it to be complete sometime this spring with a grand opening in the summer, or whenever health orders related to COVID-19 permit.

Founded in 1987, the organization provides emergency shelter, meals and clothing to Winnipeg’s homeless.

4:03 Supporting Winnipeg’s most vulnerable populations Supporting Winnipeg’s most vulnerable populations