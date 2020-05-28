Scott Disick and Sofia Richie reportedly break up after 3 years together

Send this page to someone via email

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have ended their relationship after dating for nearly three years, E! News reports.

Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, are still in contact after their split and that “there wasn’t a fight or anything bad that happened between them,” a source told the outlet.

The news comes a few weeks after Disick checked out of rehab and plans to sue the treatment facility for allegedly leaking a photo of him from a group meeting to the press.

Richie reportedly wants Disick to “take care of his health” and “thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it’s best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself.”

E! News also reports that Richie has been spending time with her family and “has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott’s house.”

The source close to the couple said they have broken up before and “it’s very likely they will reconcile.”

Earlier in May, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s lawyer Marty Singer released a statement denying that Disick was struggling with substance abuse prior to entering the treatment centre in Colorado.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” the statement read.

“He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” Singer’s statement continued. “Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home.

“We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

Disick’s mother Bonnie Disick died in late 2013 when she was 63 and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away less than three months later.

The Flip It Like Disick star previously sought treatment by entering rehab in March 2015 following his second split from Kourtney Kardashian after nine years together.

Disick shares three children with Kardashian; Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and five-year-old Reign.