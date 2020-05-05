Scott Disick checks out of rehab after photo leaks

Reality TV star Scott Disick has checked out of rehab and now plans to sue the treatment facility for allegedly leaking a photo of him from a group meeting to the press on Monday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s lawyer Marty Singer released a statement denying that Disick, 36, was struggling with substance abuse prior to entering the treatment centre in Colorado.

“In an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain that Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later, Scott made the decision to check himself into a rehab facility last week to work on his past traumas,” the statement read.

“He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse,” Singer’s statement continued. “Shockingly as a result of the HIPAA violation of the facility and his violation of privacy, he has checked himself out and is immediately returning home.

“We are alarmed by this extreme invasion of privacy and plan to take immediate legal action.”

The father of three entered the facility on April 28 after self-quarantining in Los Angeles during the coronavirus pandemic.

Disick’s mother Bonnie Disick died in late 2013 when she was 63 and his father, Jeffrey Disick, passed away less than three months later.

During a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick opened up about losing both of his parents and the emotional toll it’s taken on him.

“Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about,” Disick said. “It puts me in a very vulnerable place, to remember them and think about them.”

In the same episode, the Flip It Like Disick star met up with his dad’s best friend and they went through some old photographs together.

“I think when my parents passed, it was too hard to talk about,” Disick said. “As much as I was dreading looking through some photos because I thought it was going to bring out sad memories, I’m happy that Dave brought them with him. The truth is, it brought up so many amazing memories and things that I forgot.”

Disick previously sought treatment by entering rehab in March 2015 following his second split from Kourtney Kardashian after nine years together.

Disick shares three children with Kardashian; Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and 5-year-old Reign. The pair ended their romantic relationship for good in 2016 and Disick is now dating Sofia Richie.

