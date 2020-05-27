Menu

Environment

Riding Mountain National Park open for business, with limits

By Matt Abra Global News
Posted May 27, 2020 3:51 pm
Some of Canada’s national parks and historic sites will reopen for partial use next month but only in places where it is considered safe to do so. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday areas of some parks where physical distancing is possible for visitors will reopen June 1.

Some national parks across the country are gradually starting to reopen, and Manitoba’s Riding Mountain is on the list. However, like most things these days, there will be some differences.

Starting Monday, you will be able to access day use trails, picnic and beach areas, and public toilets.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get into a boat just yet.

All water activities, including motorboats, canoes, and kayaks, will be prohibited until the aquatic invasive species prevention program is fully operational, which is expected by June 12.

READ MORE: Manitoba’s Whirlpool Lake re-opened after zebra mussel scare

Camping facilities will also remain closed until at least June 21.

Parks Canada is recommending visitors log onto the Riding Mountain National Park website before they travel so they know what is and isn’t available during their trip.

They also ask that parkgoers be cautious and hygienic during their use of the facilities. The health and safety of visitors and employees is their number one priority, Parks Canada said.

 

Riding Mountain
