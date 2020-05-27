Riding Mountain National Park open for business, with limits

Send this page to someone via email

Some national parks across the country are gradually starting to reopen, and Manitoba’s Riding Mountain is on the list. However, like most things these days, there will be some differences.

Starting Monday, you will be able to access day use trails, picnic and beach areas, and public toilets.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to get into a boat just yet.

All water activities, including motorboats, canoes, and kayaks, will be prohibited until the aquatic invasive species prevention program is fully operational, which is expected by June 12.

Camping facilities will also remain closed until at least June 21.

Parks Canada is recommending visitors log onto the Riding Mountain National Park website before they travel so they know what is and isn’t available during their trip.

They also ask that parkgoers be cautious and hygienic during their use of the facilities. The health and safety of visitors and employees is their number one priority, Parks Canada said.

