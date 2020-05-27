Gabby’s Country Cabaret in Langley, B.C., to permanently close amid COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

One of B.C.’s oldest nightclubs is shutting its doors for good as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Gabby’s Country Cabaret in Langley announced the closure on social media Tuesday, saying the “decision was heartbreaking to staff and friends who made Gabby’s what it is.”

Owner Steve Gallagher thanked patrons for supporting the nightclub for 34 years.

“With the current world situation, unfortunately, the bar and live music industry is on an indefinite hold, and there doesn’t seem to be time in the near future for when we could reopen and return to Gabby’s under anything close to normal conditions,” Gallagher wrote.

Bars, clubs and most live music venues were shut down under a provincial health order in March, and will be among the last businesses to get the green light to reopen.

Nightclubs are included under Phase 4 of B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan.

The province won’t reach that phase until there is either broad immunity to the virus, a vaccine, or a widely available and effective treatment.

— With files from Grace Ke