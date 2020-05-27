$3.5 million Winnipeg condo once belonging to Izzy Asper goes up for sale

Send this page to someone via email

It’s believed to be Winnipeg’s highest-priced condo ever listed and once belonged to Winnipeg’s most famous media mogul.

An 8,000 sq. ft. penthouse on Wellington Crescent is for sale, with a pricepoint of a sweet $3,495,000.

The opulent condo, which is the penthouse suite at 1 Wellington Cres., features three bedrooms, five bathrooms, a grand staircase and foyer, balcony with river views, and a closet space that would house even the most enthusiastic shoe collector.

There’s also an adjoining office and gym, and a live-in caregiver suite with a private entrance.

The living area even has a stage, perfect for karaoke nights.

Have several cars? The penthouse comes with four underground parking spots for your Mercedes, Lamborghini, Tesla and electric bicycle.

The monthly maintenance fees are $6,342, and property taxes will run you $20,334.

Previous owners

The condo is the former home of Winnipeg tax lawyer and media magnate Israel Asper, who died in 2003. It was sold to current owners Robert and Marta Harris in 2015 for $1.7 million, according to a property title search.

Robert Harris died suddenly in 2018 while in Florida.

Another condo in the building on the fourth floor recently sold for $1.79 million, the biggest sale in Winnipeg for a condo.

The grand staircase. Realtor.ca

That’s a heck of a solarium. Realtor.ca

The living room. Realtor.ca

One of the three bedrooms. Realtor.ca

Part of the kitchen. Realtor.ca

Part of the kitchen. Realtor.ca

There’s lots of room in the walk-in closet. Realtor.ca

Not sure if the piano stays, but that’s a heck of a stage too. Realtor.ca

One of the bedrooms. Realtor.ca

The dining room. Realtor.ca