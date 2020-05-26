Coronavirus: 2020 Peterborough Exhibition moving online

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Peterborough Exhibition will be moving online this August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 177th edition of the Ex was scheduled for Morrow Park, featuring a variety of agricultural and livestock displays and contests, a midway and other activities. Each year the Ex attracts thousands of visitors.

However, on Tuesday the host Peterborough Agricultural Society announced it will be holding an online auction as part of a “virtual Ex”

The modified event will also allow exhibitors to showcase their animals but through video and photos which are to be uploaded for judging.

“Although the pandemic has forced us to postpone the Ex as we know it, there is an increased interest in agriculture,” said society president Victoria McEldon.

“People are once again looking at farming with great interest. We want to help foster and celebrate that.” Tweet This

McEldon said plans are still being finalized. Currently the poultry, open horse show, market steer and lamb show and sale are scheduled to proceed.

Other exhibits such as the beef show, homecraft, sheep, commercial horse and goat shows will be featured through a series of agricultural education videos and online content as part of the virtual Ex event.

“We are excited about this new, reimagined event and look forward to a time when we can safely bring people together to celebrate our 175th anniversary,” said McEldon.

Registration for the virtual exhibition will open later in the summer and producers are encouraged to check the Exhibition’s website for updates.

