Coronavirus: 2 more resolved cases in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

There are now 122 resolved cases of the novel coronavirus in the City of Kawartha Lakes, the region’s health unit reported Tuesday.

In its daily update, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two more resolved cases for the municipality.

Of the 147 confirmed cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 23 are considered current high-risk contacts and there have been nine hospitalizations.

2:51 Coronavirus: Doug Ford says he ‘confident’ Ontario testing numbers will increase Coronavirus: Doug Ford says he ‘confident’ Ontario testing numbers will increase

There have been 32 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes related to COVID-19 complications — 28 associated with the former outbreak at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

Outbreaks remain in effect at Kawartha Lakes Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon and Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls.

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak also remains in effect at Empire Crossing Retirement Community in Port Hope as part of Northumberland County’s data.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In the county, there have been 16 confirmed cases with one current high-risk contact. There was one hospitalized case and no deaths.

Data in Haliburton County remained status quo Tuesday with all seven cases resolved with one of them requiring hospital care and no deaths reported.

Overall, of the health unit’s 170 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 145 have now been resolved — approximately 85 per cent.