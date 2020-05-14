Coronavirus: Outbreak declared at Kawartha Retirement Residence in Bobcaygeon, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A new coronavirus outbreak has been declared at a retirement home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., just as another outbreak in the village is declared over.

On Thursday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit said an outbreak was declared Wednesday at the privately-owned Kawartha Retirement Residence after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Sierra Living, which owns the home, the team member is currently self-isolating. All “stringent” infection prevention and control protocols remain in place, the company stated.

“All team members are wearing surgical face masks and having their temperature taken twice per shift,” Sierra Living stated. “Isolation protocols are in place and all residents are dining in their rooms.”

Sierra Living says its team is working with public health to ensure all proper precautions and directives are followed.

“We are grateful for the support of local health partners who are providing additional resources and expertise,” Sierra Living stated.

The case increases the overall number of confirmed cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes to 140, the health unit reported Thursday.

Of the 140 cases, 109 of them have been declared resolved and nine required hospitalization. There are currently five probable cases which means they are symptomatic and currently awaiting test results or have been referred for testing. Forty-six cases have been deemed high-risk contracts — asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case.

There have also been 32 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes — 28 due to the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon which was first declared on March 20, and declared resolved on Thursday.

Outbreaks declared on May 4 remain in effect at Caressant Care long-term care in Lindsay and Maplewood Nursing in Brighton, the health unit stated Thursday.

Haliburton County and Northumberland County cases remained status quo for Thursday. All seven cases in Haliburton County have been resolved. A single case at Maplewood Nursing Home in Brighton remains active among the 14 cases in Northumberland County. Each county had one case that required hospitalization.

