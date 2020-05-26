Heat warning issued for Peterborough, City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada on Tuesday issued a heat warning for central Ontario.

Issued at 12:33 p.m., the heat warning is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County.

Environment Canada says temperatures will soar to near the 30 C mark on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Indications suggest above normal temperatures near 30 again on Thursday,” the statement read.

The warning also says the humidex values will reach the mid to upper 30s each afternoon. Some relief is expected near the shorelines of the Great Lakes.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

A cold front will deliver considerably cooler and less humid air to southern Ontario on Friday.

