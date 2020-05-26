City of London opens 2 cooling centres during first heat warning amid coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Amid the first heat warning of the year — and the first under the novel coronavirus pandemic — the City of London is opening two cooling centres to provide relief from the heat while area organizations are collaborating to increase outreach.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for London and Middlesex County on Monday, as the forecast called for highs around 30 C with humidex values climbing to 37.

The city says the Canada Games Aquatic Centre at 1045 Wonderland Rd. N. and the South London Community Centre at 1119 Jalna Blvd. will both be open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday to provide an indoor cooling space and water. However, other amenities in the centres will not be open.

All provincial and local health guidelines and appropriate measures will be in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the city says.

The city also provided a list of community agencies collaborating “to support those accessing their services during the extreme heat,” including:

Co-ordinated Informed Response program — offering refreshments and snacks where needed

London Cares — increasing outreach presence and providing water to people in the core

Youth Opportunities Unlimited — opening to provide services for fewer than five people at a time; water will be available at the Youth Action Centre

Atlohsa — providing a resting space through referrals from downtown outreach teams, increasing water and snack distribution

The Ark — providing supports for fewer than five people at a time and curbside pickup for water and snacks

Canadian Mental Health Association — distributing water through My Sisters’ Place

“I’m pleased to see the quick response and high level of collaboration to ensure London’s most vulnerable are supported in the midst of these unseasonably high temperatures,” said London Mayor Ed Holder.

“Together, we share a deep commitment to keeping Londoners safe during these extraordinary times, made even more challenging by the impending heat.”

