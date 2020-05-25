Missing kayaker found in Innisfil, Ont., following Sunday storm, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A missing kayaker in Innisfil, Ont., was located on Sunday evening after officers went searching for him during the thunderstorm, South Simcoe police say.

According to officers, the man launched his kayak at Innisfil Beach Park at around 3 p.m.

About three and a half hours later, a worried relative contacted police after the man failed to return home from his kayak outing and the weather worsened.

The kayaker’s car was found at the park, but he wasn’t answering his cellphone, police say.

It was later discovered that the man left his cellphone at home, officers add.

MISSING KAYAKER LOCATED: South Simcoe Police Service and York Regional Police Marine Units had been searching #LakeSimcoe in #Innisfil this evening for a missing kayaker. We are happy to report the man was located around 9:45 p.m. and is safe on shore. #goodnews pic.twitter.com/Y3zWI614H4 — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) May 25, 2020

Police launched a search amid poor lake conditions and inclement weather, which included a tornado warning, heavy rain and high winds.

Several hours later, officers say they were notified that the missing man was safe after he returned to shore.

Simcoe County paramedics attended the scene and medically cleared the kayaker.

South Simcoe police are reminding residents to stay safe while out on the water.

“This man was lucky and thankfully wearing a life jacket,” police said.

“However, [it was] a poor decision to embark on the water in the midst of several storm warnings.”

