Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Missing kayaker found in Innisfil, Ont., following Sunday storm, police say

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 4:40 pm
Twitter/South Simcoe Police Service

A missing kayaker in Innisfil, Ont., was located on Sunday evening after officers went searching for him during the thunderstorm, South Simcoe police say.

According to officers, the man launched his kayak at Innisfil Beach Park at around 3 p.m.

READ MORE: 2 arrested following reported break-in in Essa, Ont.

About three and a half hours later, a worried relative contacted police after the man failed to return home from his kayak outing and the weather worsened.

The kayaker’s car was found at the park, but he wasn’t answering his cellphone, police say.

It was later discovered that the man left his cellphone at home, officers add.

Story continues below advertisement

Police launched a search amid poor lake conditions and inclement weather, which included a tornado warning, heavy rain and high winds.

Several hours later, officers say they were notified that the missing man was safe after he returned to shore.

Simcoe County paramedics attended the scene and medically cleared the kayaker.

READ MORE: Nottawasaga OPP warning of Alectra Utilities scam

South Simcoe police are reminding residents to stay safe while out on the water.

“This man was lucky and thankfully wearing a life jacket,” police said.

“However, [it was] a poor decision to embark on the water in the midst of several storm warnings.”
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
Six injured, hospitalized following serious Innisfil car crash
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsLake SimcoeInnisfil Beach ParkInnisfil Beach Park missing kayakerInnisfil missing kayaker
Flyers
More weekly flyers