City of Hamilton issues first heat warning of 2020

Hamilton’s medical officer has issued the city’s first heat warning for 2020 as a hot and humid air mass has arrived and is expected to stick around through Wednesday.
Environment Canada is calling for temperatures in the 30s with humidex values in the mid-to-upper 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday.
“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” the weather agency said in its statement on Monday morning.
Hamilton will open “cool places” during the heat event despite the COVID-19 pandemic and locations can be identified by a ‘Cool Down Here’ sign at the entrance.
The city’s public air-conditioned spaces will be open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and are located here:
- Central Memorial Community Centre, 93 West Avenue South, Hamilton
- Ryerson Recreation Centre, 251 Duke Street, Hamilton
- Norman Pinky Lewis Rec Centre, 192 Wentworth Street North, Hamilton
- Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre, 876 Cannon Street East
- Stoney Creek Rec Centre, 45 King Street West, Stoney Creek
- Rosedale Arena & Senior Centre, 100 Greenhill Avenue, Hamilton
- Locke Library, 285 Locke Street South, Hamilton
- Hamilton Central Library, 55 York Boulevard, Hamilton
- Barton Library, 571 Barton Street East, Hamilton
“Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting,” the city’s medical officer said in a statement on Monday. “If experiencing symptoms, seek help right away — call 911 if needed.”
The city also suggests:
- Drinking plenty of water, avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages
- Limit physical activities
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, and a hat or umbrella
- Use sunscreen
- Close blinds or curtains, and open windows to let air circulate when using a fan
- Take a cool bath or shower
- Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles
- Check on your neighbours and family
The Burlington, Brantford, and Niagara areas will also see the sweltering heat over the next few days.
Environment Canada says relief is in sight on Thursday as temperatures fall back to more seasonal numbers on with highs around 20 C through the weekend.
