City of Hamilton issues first heat warning of 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s medical officer has issued the city’s first heat warning for 2020 as a hot and humid air mass has arrived and is expected to stick around through Wednesday.

Environment Canada is calling for temperatures in the 30s with humidex values in the mid-to-upper 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” the weather agency said in its statement on Monday morning.

Hamilton will open “cool places” during the heat event despite the COVID-19 pandemic and locations can be identified by a ‘Cool Down Here’ sign at the entrance.

The city’s public air-conditioned spaces will be open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and are located here:

Story continues below advertisement

Central Memorial Community Centre, 93 West Avenue South, Hamilton

Ryerson Recreation Centre, 251 Duke Street, Hamilton

Norman Pinky Lewis Rec Centre, 192 Wentworth Street North, Hamilton

Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre, 876 Cannon Street East

Stoney Creek Rec Centre, 45 King Street West, Stoney Creek

Rosedale Arena & Senior Centre, 100 Greenhill Avenue, Hamilton

Locke Library, 285 Locke Street South, Hamilton

Hamilton Central Library, 55 York Boulevard, Hamilton

Barton Library, 571 Barton Street East, Hamilton

“Signs of heat exhaustion include heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, weak pulse, fainting and vomiting,” the city’s medical officer said in a statement on Monday. “If experiencing symptoms, seek help right away — call 911 if needed.”

The city also suggests:

Drinking plenty of water, avoid drinking alcoholic and caffeinated beverages

Limit physical activities

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing, and a hat or umbrella

Use sunscreen

Close blinds or curtains, and open windows to let air circulate when using a fan

Take a cool bath or shower

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles

Check on your neighbours and family

The Burlington, Brantford, and Niagara areas will also see the sweltering heat over the next few days.

Environment Canada says relief is in sight on Thursday as temperatures fall back to more seasonal numbers on with highs around 20 C through the weekend.

2:45 Toronto mayor comes under fire for behaviour at downtown park amid coronavirus pandemic Toronto mayor comes under fire for behaviour at downtown park amid coronavirus pandemic