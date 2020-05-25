Winnipeg finishes spring cleanup; offering free compost

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg has wrapped up its annual spring cleaning and is making available plenty of compost for anyone who lives in the city.

Over 300 pieces of equipment and some 500 workers got started cleaning the city’s sidewalks, bridges, medians and over 7,000 kilometres of streets on April 20.

Anyone who thinks there’s still excessive sand left on their boulevard is asked to contact 311 and the city will send crews to clean it.

However, Winnipeg has specific criteria for what is the city’s responsibility and what is a homeowner’s responsibility. The details can be found on the city’s website.

Meantime, the city says all the leaf and yard waste it has collected is being turned into compost, which people can pick up from three locations between June 1 and 7.

They are:

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot, 1777 Brady Rd.

Kilcona Dog Park, west parking lot off McIvor Avenue.

Summit Road closed landfill site, Summit Road north of Optimist Park.

The locations are open daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., and only while the compost lasts.

People can take up to 100 litres of compost per vehicle per day and will have to bring their own containers, shovels and gloves.

To promote physical distancing, only one vehicle is allowed at the compost pile at a time.

The city says the waste meets Category A standards under the CCME Guideline for Compost Quality, and suggests using a 1:3 compost to soil ratio.

