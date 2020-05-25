Selwyn Township woman charged with using forged medical prescriptions at pharmacies

Send this page to someone via email

A three-month investigation into forged medical prescriptions has led to the arrest of a Selwyn Township woman.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Feb. 19 officers launched an investigation over suspected forgery of medical prescriptions. OPP say they received a complaint that someone was allegedly forging prescriptions and filling them at pharmacies in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Sunday, OPP said.

Jamie Flannigan, 40, of Selwyn Township, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

9 counts of using forged documents

8 counts of possession of Schedule I substance – opioids

Forgery

Failure to comply with a probation order

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 28.

