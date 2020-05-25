Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Selwyn Township woman charged with using forged medical prescriptions at pharmacies

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 25, 2020 12:01 pm
Updated May 25, 2020 12:09 pm
A Selwyn Township woman has been accused of forging medication prescriptions.
A Selwyn Township woman has been accused of forging medication prescriptions. AP file

A three-month investigation into forged medical prescriptions has led to the arrest of a Selwyn Township woman.

According to Peterborough County OPP, on Feb. 19 officers launched an investigation over suspected forgery of medical prescriptions. OPP say they received a complaint that someone was allegedly forging prescriptions and filling them at pharmacies in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

READ MORE: Police Service Act charges withdrawn against former City of Kawartha Lakes police officer

The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on Sunday, OPP said.

Jamie Flannigan, 40, of Selwyn Township, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

  • 9 counts of using forged documents
  • 8 counts of possession of Schedule I substance – opioids
  • Forgery
  • Failure to comply with a probation order

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 28.

Story continues below advertisement
Peterborough pharmacies dispensing no more than 30-day supply of drugs per patient
Peterborough pharmacies dispensing no more than 30-day supply of drugs per patient
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Kawartha LakesOpioidPeterborough CountyprescriptionsforgeryOpiodsJamie Flanniganprescription mediciation
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.