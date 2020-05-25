Coronavirus: SaskTel Centre aims to break attendance record — virtually

Send this page to someone via email

SaskTel Centre wants to break its all-time attendance record — virtually.

The record was set on Sept. 15, 2018, when 16,874 fans packed the Saskatoon venue for Metallica’s WorldWired Tour.

Scott Ford wants that record broken on May 30 when SaskTel Centre hosts Super Sports Saturday — a one-day virtual event to support Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

“The coronavirus pandemic has put live sporting events and our teams in a place of uncertainty this season,” said Ford, SaskTel Centre’s executive director.

“During their regular seasons, the teams contribute financially to a number of local charities, and we wanted to team up to continue to support their goals with a unique promotional event despite the unfortunate inability to host one in person.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fans will have online access to two legendary games from two of the teams that call the facility home — the Saskatoon Blades and the Saskatchewan Rattlers.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We were gearing up for the playoffs just as this hit so we’re working on something really cool for our fans to enjoy because we know how much they’re missing sports,” said Tyler Wawryk, director of business operations for the Blades.

“Not only do we get to connect with our fans and deliver a unique experience for them but to also raise funds and awareness for those in our province most affected by this pandemic.”

The online telecast will feature the Blades win over the Halifax Mooseheads during the 2013 Memorial Cup.

Those watching the Rattlers will be treated to a repeat online broadcast of their 2019 CEBL Championship final win.

“We are eagerly awaiting the day we are able to be back on the court in front of the best fans in the CEBL, but until that time we will do whatever we can to support local and help SaskTel Centre hit a new attendance record,” said Brad Kraft, director of business operations for the Rattlers.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with the games, fans will be treated to behind-the-scenes content and interviews.

Tickets are $2 each, and SaskTel Centre said each one sold counts as a seat towards its virtual attendance.

Each ticket is also an entry to win prizes from SaskTel Centre, the Saskatoon Blades and the Saskatchewan Rattlers, officials said.