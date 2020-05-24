Menu

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake hits New Zealand

By Praveen Menon Reuters
Posted May 24, 2020 4:48 pm
A crack runs through a bridge along Road 116 after a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The morning quake caused further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti).

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck near New Zealand’s capital Wellington on Monday, government seismic monitor Geonet said.

The earthquake was 46 kilometres deep and 25 kilometres northwest of Levin, according to Geonet.

A Reuters witness felt strong shaking in Wellington. Emergency officials said there were no immediate reports of damage.

New Zealand lies on the seismically active “Ring of Fire,” a 40,000-kilometre arc of volcanoes and ocean trenches girdling much of the Pacific Ocean.

© 2020 Reuters
