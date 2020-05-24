2 new coronavirus cases reported in Saskatchewan, active cases continue to drop

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported two new coronavirus cases on Sunday bringing the provincial total to 632.

Officials say the two new cases are in the far north, one of which is a health-care worker.

Three more recoveries have been reported, bringing total recoveries in Saskatchewan to 538.

There are 87 active COVID-19 cases in the province, a drop from 88 on Saturday.

READ MORE: MPs to resume debate over House of Commons schedule amid coronavirus pandemic

Five people are in hospital, two of which are recieving inpatient care (one in Regina and one in the north). Three people are in the ICU in Saskatoon.

Below is a breakdown of cases

251 cases in the far north (75 cases are active)

167 cases in Saskatoon (six cases are active)

110 cases in the north (five cases are active)

76 cases in Regina (zero active cases)

16 cases in the south (one active case)

12 cases in central Saskatchewan (zero active cases)

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The majority of cases are a result of community contacts — 357 cases linked to community spread and mass gatherings. There are 141 cases resulting from travelling.

Story continues below advertisement

Another 76 cases have no known exposure while public health continues to investigate the cause of 58 cases.

0:49 This is what makes a good face mask, according to experts This is what makes a good face mask, according to experts

There are 50 cases involving health-care workers, an increase from the 49 the day before.

Here is a breakdown of total Saskatchewan cases by age:

92 people are 19 and younger

226 people are 20 to 39 years old

192 people are 40 to 59

104 people are 60 to 79

18 people are 80 and over

Females make up 51 per cent of the cases and males make up the other 49 per cent.

Saskatchewan’s death toll related to COVID-19 remains at seven.

To date, 43,862 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the province, up 443 tests from Saturday.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.