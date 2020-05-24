24-year-old man shot in attempted murder in Rivière-des-Prairies: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot in Montreal’s Rivière-des-Prairies neighborhood on Saturday evening.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene at 9 p.m. and the victim was brought to hospital without fear for his life.

Few details on the incident are available as police say the victim is not collaborating with authorities and no suspect has been arrested.

An investigation is underway.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

