Picture Butte High School celebrates class of 2020 with drive-in movie and parade

The coronavirus pandemic has affected large events across Alberta, including the cancellation of long-awaited graduation ceremonies for high school and post-secondary students.

For Picture Butte High School staff, simply cancelling their event wouldn’t do.

“They need something, other than nothing at all,” vice principal Greg Thompson said.

That “something” came in the form of a surprise parade and drive-in movie for graduating students and their families.

In just two weeks, Principal Mark Lowe says all 25 of his staff and the community came together to plan the alternative event on the original grad date — May 23.

“In that short amount of time we were able to mobilize the three schools, the town, everyone came together all at once to make this happen,” Lowe said.

In order to keep the event a surprise, students were simply told to show up with their families in one vehicle at the school on Saturday evening.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” said valedictorian Laryette Kellett. “I thought we might see our signs, say congratulations and go off.”

Teachers lined the sidewalk as cars pulled in, holding signs with photos of each graduating student. Attendees were told to tune into 103.1 on their radios, and they were greeted to music and the announcement of the valedictorian.

Staff felt honouring the hard work of the students in a fun way was vital, after many grads struggled with the reality they would miss out on their final months at school.

“There [are] kids out there that are absolutely heartbroken,” said educational assistant Joanna Johnson.

“Kids in tears that they didn’t get to play their last year of softball, they didn’t get to finish their basketball season, they didn’t get to have track. All those things we do here at the school they’re just missing so much,” she said.

Once all 23 grads arrived, a parade led by the local fire department saw a string of honking cars and trucks make a loop around the small southern Alberta town.

Upon returning to the school, the vehicles were ushered into the school field to the sight of an inflatable movie screen.

Staff then played a video tribute to students, which began with a clip of the announcement of Alberta school closures by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, and was followed by tribute messages for each student.

“I feel super excited and thankful for our school putting all the work and effort into this,” Kellett said. Tweet This

Grade 12 student Jordan Westbrook said the event made her feel “very special”.

The school hopes to be able to put together a real graduation ceremony near the end of summer, if restrictions allow.