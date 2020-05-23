Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on May 23

Send this page to someone via email

Here is a roundup of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday:

Ontario reports 412 cases, 27 deaths

Ontario reported 412 new cases of novel coronavirus Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 25,040.

Twenty-seven new deaths were also announced, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the virus in the province to 2,048.

Over 19,100 cases are considered resolved, which makes up 76.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Just over 11,000 additional tests have been conducted — again below the province’s testing capacity of 21,000 per day.

Roads closed in Toronto again for ActiveTO

The City of Toronto closed down some roads to vehicle traffic for the second weekend in a row as part of the city’s ActiveTO program, aimed at promoting physical distancing by giving pedestrians and cyclists room when moving around the city.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday, parts of Lake Shore Boulevard East, Lake Shore Boulevard West, and Bayview Avenue were closed to all vehicle traffic.

Mayor John Tory encourages visits to Toronto Zoo drive-thru

Toronto Mayor John Tory attended the official opening of the Toronto Zoo’s “Scenic Safari” — a drive-thru at the zoo.

Tory encouraged people to visit the attraction in order to “keep the zoo going and all that it represents.”

It’s currently the only way to visit the facility amid the pandemic.

Visitors must get tickets online. As of Saturday afternoon, the zoo’s website said tickets were sold out, but new openings would soon be posted.

181 tickets issued as officers target street racers, Peel police say

Peel Regional Police say they were out in full force Friday night and issued 181 tickets while working alongside Mississauga and Brampton bylaw officers as they worked to enforce road safety laws.

“Gathering in groups is not okay,” Peel police said on Twitter. “Meeting to go out racing is not safe for anyone.”

Officials said they issued 112 bylaw tickets, 67 tickets under the Highway Traffic Act, and two criminal charges.

Various police forces throughout the province have said they’ve noticed an increase in speeding amid the coronavirus pandemic as people stay home and roads have lower traffic volume.

Gathering in groups is not okay, meeting to go out racing is not safe for anyone. @PRPRoadSafety was out in full force last night. 112 Bi-law tickets, 67 HTA, 2 Criminal charges and 370 car stopped. Working with @CityMississauga & @CityBrampton By-law #Community #SlowDown #PRP pic.twitter.com/yLAuwyL0aG — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 23, 2020