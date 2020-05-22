Menu

Humpback whale sighted at mouth of Vancouver’s inner harbour

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 10:41 pm
A humpback whale sighted splashing near the Lions Gate Bridge on Friday. .
A humpback whale made a rare appearance at the mouth of Vancouver’s inner harbour on Friday.

The Port of Vancouver posted a photo of the whale’s tale splashing into the water just west of the Lions Gate Bridge, with West Vancouver visible in the background Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: ‘Quieter ocean’ from COVID-19 could be a boon to endangered orcas, say researchers

Story continues below advertisement

“This morning, a humpback whale was spotted by our harbour patrol crew,” wrote the port.

The port advised anyone who spots a whale to report it using the WhaleReport app.

Quieter oceans a boon to whale researchers and orcas
It’s the second time this month a humpback has been reported in Vancouver’s harbour.

A Reddit user posted video of a sighting last week, near New Brighton Park.

Biologists have suggested that marine life, and whales in particular, may be getting a reprieve during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to a major decrease in noise from marine traffic.

