Humpback whale sighted at mouth of Vancouver’s inner harbour

A humpback whale made a rare appearance at the mouth of Vancouver’s inner harbour on Friday.

The Port of Vancouver posted a photo of the whale’s tale splashing into the water just west of the Lions Gate Bridge, with West Vancouver visible in the background Friday afternoon.

📸 This morning, a humpback whale was spotted by our harbour patrol crew! If you see a whale in local waters, remember to report it by using the @OceanWise WhaleReport app: https://t.co/HHnxPRd1fG pic.twitter.com/fLLE0HWhQZ — Port of Vancouver (@PortVancouver) May 22, 2020

“This morning, a humpback whale was spotted by our harbour patrol crew,” wrote the port.

The port advised anyone who spots a whale to report it using the WhaleReport app.

It’s the second time this month a humpback has been reported in Vancouver’s harbour.

A Reddit user posted video of a sighting last week, near New Brighton Park.

Biologists have suggested that marine life, and whales in particular, may be getting a reprieve during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to a major decrease in noise from marine traffic.