Edmonton-born actor Nathan Fillion pays it forward after gas station attendant helps his mum

An Edmonton-born actor’s social media post in which he describes someone helping his mum in his hometown garnered a lot of attention online on Friday.

Nathan Fillion, perhaps best known for his roles in the TV series Castle and Firefly, took to Instagram to thank a gas station attendant in Alberta’s capital for paying for his mother’s gas when she had credit card trouble.

“The attendant bought her gas out of his own pocket and asked only that she pay it forward,” Fillion wrote on Instagram. “That attendant was Les Thompson, and Les? That woman was my mother.

“You restore my faith in humanity, sir.” Tweet This

To pay it forward, Fillion wrote that he and his father would be sending three iPads and headphones to “a nearby senior care facility so that folks there can visit with their families.”

“Right now, we could all stand to be a little less afraid and a little more Les,” the actor wrote.

As of 4 p.m. MT on Friday, Fillion’s post had more than 88,000 likes.

