Police investigating crash involving train, tractor trailer in Sudbury, Ont.

The Canadian Pacific Police Service is investigating a Friday morning crash that involved a train and a tractor trailer in Sudbury, Ont., Nipissing West OPP say.

OPP officers say they responded to the crash on Highway 144 at Marina Road at about 11:25 a.m.

The lone tractor driver suffered minor injuries, police say.

#NipissingWestOPP -UPDATE- #Hwy144 is anticipated to be closed until approximately 2 p.m. There is NO detour around the scene.^mc pic.twitter.com/D5fNvJUG4r — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) May 22, 2020

The tractor-trailer was carrying wood chips, and the box car on the train was empty, according to officers.

Highway 144 was closed for approximately three hours with no detour.

At 1:30 p.m., the highway reopened to one lane.

Police are asking motorists to slow down in the area and to be patient.

#NipissingWestOPP UPDATE: #Hwy144 – one lane is now open. Northbound & southbound traffic alternating. Motorists are asked to be patient and #SlowDown in the area.^mc pic.twitter.com/xdw6fi7L5y — OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) May 22, 2020

