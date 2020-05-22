Menu

Traffic

Police investigating crash involving train, tractor trailer in Sudbury, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 22, 2020 5:00 pm
Twitter/OPP North East Region

The Canadian Pacific Police Service is investigating a Friday morning crash that involved a train and a tractor trailer in Sudbury, Ont., Nipissing West OPP say.

OPP officers say they responded to the crash on Highway 144 at Marina Road at about 11:25 a.m.

The lone tractor driver suffered minor injuries, police say.

The tractor-trailer was carrying wood chips, and the box car on the train was empty, according to officers.

Highway 144 was closed for approximately three hours with no detour.

At 1:30 p.m., the highway reopened to one lane.

Police are asking motorists to slow down in the area and to be patient.

SUV lands on roof in Hwy. 7 collision in Peterborough city limit
SudburyCanadian Pacific Police ServiceNipissing West OPPCP Police ServiceHighway 144 SudburySudbury train crashSudbury train-tractor crash
