Police investigating crash involving train, tractor trailer in Sudbury, Ont.

The Canadian Pacific Police Service is investigating a Friday morning crash that involved a train and a tractor trailer in Sudbury, Ont., Nipissing West OPP say.
OPP officers say they responded to the crash on Highway 144 at Marina Road at about 11:25 a.m.
The lone tractor driver suffered minor injuries, police say.
The tractor-trailer was carrying wood chips, and the box car on the train was empty, according to officers.
Highway 144 was closed for approximately three hours with no detour.
At 1:30 p.m., the highway reopened to one lane.
Police are asking motorists to slow down in the area and to be patient.
SUV lands on roof in Hwy. 7 collision in Peterborough city limit
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS