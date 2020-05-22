Manitoba to help lodges, outfitters amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is helping lodges and outfitters recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Blaine Pedersen says the closure of the Canada-United States border has had a significant effect on outdoor tourism.

He says the province is waiving big-game utilization requirements for 2020.

Manitoba is also allowing additional black-bear hunting to outfitters in areas with regular agricultural damage.

