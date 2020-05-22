SIU investigating death of woman in cell at Niagara Regional Police station

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a 24-year-old woman at the police station in Niagara Falls, Ont., is under investigation by the province’s police watchdog.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), the woman was arrested shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Kitchener Street and Slater Avenue for breaching conditions.

She was put inside a cell at the Niagara Regional Police station and taken out briefly on Thursday at around 2 p.m. for a tele-bail hearing before being returned to her cell, the SIU says.

Just before 5 p.m. that same day, the SIU says the woman was found unresponsive in her cell.

Paramedics were called to the scene, where she was pronounced dead.

Two investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case.

A post-mortem will be conducted in Toronto on Friday.