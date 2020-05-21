Saskatchewan Roughriders continue to shape roster, add 2 players to defence

Send this page to someone via email

The uncertainty surrounding the 2020 CFL season, due to the coronavirus pandemic, isn’t stopping the Saskatchewan Roughriders from shaping their roster.

The Green and White added two players on Thursday, signing linebacker Deon Lacey and defensive lineman Chris Livings.

Listed at six-feet-two-inches tall and 229 pounds, Lacey spent the past three seasons in the NFL, last year with the Miami Dolphins.

He played 16 games with Dolphins and recorded four tackles. Lacey spent two seasons prior to that with the Buffalo Bills.

In 32 games with the Bills, he made 16 tackles.

Lacey is no stranger to the CFL, playing three seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos before joining the Bills.

He played in 54 games with the Eskimos and recorded 114 defensive tackles, 68 special teams’ tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and one touchdown.

Lacey was named a CFL West All-Star in 2014 and was part of the Eskimos’ championship season in 2015.

Livings spent the past five years at McNeese State University in his home state of Louisiana.

The 23-year-old played in 42 games over those five seasons and recorded 117 tackles, 44 tackles for a loss, 30 sacks, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

His 30 sacks left him just one sack shy of the McNeese sack record.

In 2019, Livings was named to the All-Conference first team and was named Southland Conference’s Player of the Year. He was also selected to play in the 2019 FCS National Bowl.