Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders continue to shape roster, add 2 players to defence

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted May 21, 2020 6:43 pm
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed linebacker Deon Lacey (left) and defensive lineman Chris Livings (right).
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed linebacker Deon Lacey (left) and defensive lineman Chris Livings (right). Bruce Kluckhohn / AP Photo - Courtesy / McNeese Athletics

The uncertainty surrounding the 2020 CFL season, due to the coronavirus pandemic, isn’t stopping the Saskatchewan Roughriders from shaping their roster.

The Green and White added two players on Thursday, signing linebacker Deon Lacey and defensive lineman Chris Livings.

Listed at six-feet-two-inches tall and 229 pounds, Lacey spent the past three seasons in the NFL, last year with the Miami Dolphins.

He played 16 games with Dolphins and recorded four tackles. Lacey spent two seasons prior to that with the Buffalo Bills.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Isaac Harker adjusting to longer off-season

In 32 games with the Bills, he made 16 tackles.

Lacey is no stranger to the CFL, playing three seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos before joining the Bills.

Story continues below advertisement

He played in 54 games with the Eskimos and recorded 114 defensive tackles, 68 special teams’ tackles, seven sacks, four forced fumbles, three interceptions and one touchdown.

Lacey was named a CFL West All-Star in 2014 and was part of the Eskimos’ championship season in 2015.

Livings spent the past five years at McNeese State University in his home state of Louisiana.

READ MORE: Saskatchewan Roughriders draft pick Kian Schaffer-Baker hoping to catch on in the pros

The 23-year-old played in 42 games over those five seasons and recorded 117 tackles, 44 tackles for a loss, 30 sacks, five forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

His 30 sacks left him just one sack shy of the McNeese sack record.

In 2019, Livings was named to the All-Conference first team and was named Southland Conference’s Player of the Year. He was also selected to play in the 2019 FCS National Bowl.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFLSaskatoon SportsFootballRegina SportsRoughridersCanadian Football LeagueSaskatchewan RoughridersRiders
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.