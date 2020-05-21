Coronavirus: Peterborough reopening outdoor recreation facilities for limited, casual use

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough is reopening outdoor recreation facilities, including sport fields and park areas, for limited, casual use during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday afternoon, the city stated the decision follows the province’s announcement of Stage 1 for the reopening of activities during the COVID-19

The city notes restrictions still apply such as no more than five people gathering (unless from the same household) and maintaining physical distancing of at least two metres.

The following outdoor recreational amenities will be open:

Multi-use fields and courts (e.g. baseball diamonds, soccer fields, frisbee golf, tennis courts, and basketball courts)

Off-leash dog park

Skateboard park

Picnic areas, shelters, and benches

The city will not be providing permits for scheduled, organized use of the outdoor recreational facilities at this stage. Sport fields and courts may be temporarily closed for maintenance, such as normal spring preparations for outdoor sport fields.

“As people begin to go back out into the community more during the gradual re-opening, they should continue to be cautious of high-touch surfaces, such as benches or picnic tables in parks, avoid touching their faces, and wash their hands regularly with soap for at least 20 seconds to help stop the spread of illness,” the city stated.

Anyone who is sick should stay home, the city advises. READ MORE: Coronavirus: Peterborough facilities to remain closed until end of May, mayor says

The city marina is scheduled to open on June 12 with changes to service under new guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province’s order still requires the closure of playgrounds, play structures and equipment, and outdoor fitness equipment as well as splash pads and wading pools, the city notes.

The beaches at Roger’s Cove and Beavermead Park also remain closed

Both the provincial and the city’s emergency declarations remain in place at this time.