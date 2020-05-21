Coronavirus: Peterborough reopening outdoor recreation facilities for limited, casual use

The City of Peterborough is reopening outdoor recreation facilities, including sport fields and park areas, for limited, casual use during the coronavirus pandemic.
On Thursday afternoon, the city stated the decision follows the province’s announcement of Stage 1 for the reopening of activities during the COVID-19
The city notes restrictions still apply such as no more than five people gathering (unless from the same household) and maintaining physical distancing of at least two metres.
The following outdoor recreational amenities will be open:
- Multi-use fields and courts (e.g. baseball diamonds, soccer fields, frisbee golf, tennis courts, and basketball courts)
- Off-leash dog park
- Skateboard park
- Picnic areas, shelters, and benches
The city will not be providing permits for scheduled, organized use of the outdoor recreational facilities at this stage. Sport fields and courts may be temporarily closed for maintenance, such as normal spring preparations for outdoor sport fields.
“As people begin to go back out into the community more during the gradual re-opening, they should continue to be cautious of high-touch surfaces, such as benches or picnic tables in parks, avoid touching their faces, and wash their hands regularly with soap for at least 20 seconds to help stop the spread of illness,” the city stated.
