Edmonton police seeking tips after ‘violent, random’ attack on senior woman

The Edmonton Police Service is looking to the public for help identifying and locating a suspect after an 84-year-old woman was randomly and violently attacked earlier this month.

On May 13, police said the woman was watering her lawn outside her townhouse in the area of 134 Avenue and 40 Street when she was approached by a man who police said punched her in the face and kicked her repeatedly after she fell to the ground.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man ran away after the attack.

“The violent and random nature of this assault against a senior citizen is unusual and troubling,” Det. Sonja Wepruk said in a Thursday news release. “We are releasing video of the suspect that was recorded just before the assault occurred in the hopes that it will generate tips to help identify this man.”

Police described the man as a male in his 20s or 30s, standing between 5-6 and 5-9 tall with a large muscular or heavy-set stature. He was wearing a black windbreaker, black or dark blue jeans, white runners and a dark-coloured baseball cap.

A still from a video released by Edmonton police. Investigators are looking for a suspect after senior woman was attacked outside her home. Edmonton Police Service

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call the EPS at 80-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.